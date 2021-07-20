City plans addition to Langston Park

Langston Park soon could get a splash pad once the City of Muskogee secures funding for one.
If completed, it will be the first splash pad north of Shawnee Bypass. The park is at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Sandow Street, west of Main Street.
"Langston Park serves the need of a number of families north of Shawnee Bypass," Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said. "I know that park is heavily utilized. But the problem is, for a lot of those kids to have access to a splash pad, they have to cross Shawnee Bypass, and that's very dangerous. And it's very unnecessary because there is room to add a splash pad at Langston Park, and it would definitely serve the needs of that community."
At their latest regular meeting, Muskogee City Council members authorized the city to seek grants to fund a splash pad at Langston Park.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the department is working on getting a design and an estimate for a splash pad, then apply for grants. He said he requested a cost estimate for a pad similar to ones at other parks, such as Robison or Beckman Park.
"I expect that to be in the $200,000 to $300,000 range," he said. "It's not a budgeted item and there's not very many grant opportunities out there to give you that kind of money, besides the City of Muskogee Foundation."
Langston is the only city park north of Shawnee Bypass.
Coleman said residents north of Shawnee have asked him about getting a splash pad for Langston. He said two apartment complexes, Whispering Pines and Aspen Park, are in the vicinity, between Main and 11th streets.
"You have a number of houses in that area, and it doesn't do us any good to force residents to have to cross a dangerous intersection when those families are already right there," he said. "And it adds value to that park. All our parks with splash pads are heavily utilized. It's to our advantage to provide services to neighborhoods so they don't have to venture all over the city just to get to a splash pad."
