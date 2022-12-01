Starting Saturday afternoon, people could be able to drive on a smoother, wider 24th Street, all the way from Shawnee Bypass to Okmulgee Avenue.
The City of Muskogee will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of 24th Street at Shawnee at noon Saturday. A block party will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Old Agency Baptist Church, whose entrance had been obstructed during much of the construction.
City of Muskogee Spokeswoman Tera Shows confirmed that 24th Street is to be open Saturday.
"Striping should be completed on Friday," she said Thursday.
Muskogee Public Works Director Mike Stewart said crews "still have a few things to clean up before it's open."
"It's still under the contractor's control; he's got signs up that say 'closed,'" Stewart said Thursday evening. "You've also got to have access for the contractor to get in there."
Workers with Advanced Workzone Services spent Thursday painting stencils for bike lanes and crosswalks along North 24th and adjoining streets.
"That will continue on, probably after it's open," he said.
Widening, curb work and repaving on North 24th Street had been on the city's to-do list since 2010. It was funded by a permanent quarter-cent sales tax Muskogee voters approved in 2009.
The 24th Street project included new paving and sidewalks. However, crews had to replace storm sewers, water lines and other utilities before work could begin.
An engineering error in December 2018 caused multiple delays in beginning the street work.
H&G Paving Contractors' bid of $4,275,153.82 was agreed to by the City of Muskogee Public Works Committee in September 2019.
The project also began without immediate oversight by a qualified inspector when city councilors differed on who should do the inspecting.
Concern for COVID-19 in early 2020 caused further delays. However, the area of 24th between Okmulgee Avenue and Martin Luther King Street opened for traffic in early October 2020.
If you go
WHAT: Ribbon Cutting and Block Party for opening of North 24 Street and Shawnee Bypass.
WHEN: Noon Saturday.
WHERE: 24th Street and Shawnee Bypass. Block party follows, Old Agency Baptist Church, 1115 N. 24th St. W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.