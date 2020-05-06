From online sermons to drive-in services, Jordan Howard has tried a mix of ways to preach God’s word during the coronavirus pandemic.
With restrictions on gatherings being loosened this month, many churches have returned to traditional forms of services. That has opened the door for Saturday’s “Praying for Muskogee” event in in front of Muskogee City Hall, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Spaces of six feet will be marked off for everyone in their designated area to pray in safety, but it’s an opportunity to gather in a time of need, said Howard, pastor of Jubilee Christian Center, both for the church within and the community outside of it.
“To me, it’s similar to 9/11 when the church saw record attendance as people were rushing to the churches and looking for answers, and I think the church itself should be a little more prepared than we were in 2001,” Howard said. “Statistics show that most people who came to church right after 9/11 weren’t attending within a year. And I think we didn’t show the world how to repent.
“As churches, the need is that our hearts become aligned with him again so that we can reach a hurting world where horrible things have happened to people. As God’s people we cannot allow this opportunity to go to waste. Our minds are so spent on a building or entertainment. We truly need to get back to where God wants us to be — to bring down some of the strongholds out there so revival can come.”
But it will also provide direct opportunity for ministry and prayer to the hurting, he noted.
“Whoever is comfortable to gather for opportunity to receive prayer and guidance or counseling, that will be available, all within the necessary health precautions,” he said.
Howard said the impact of COVID-19 restrictions has, in some sense, been a good thing for churches.
“It’s caused more churches, big and small, to go online, which has been a good thing in that there’s never been more preaching through social media before, and I’ve seen statistics that show that people who never go to church have in recent weeks seen preaching in that way,” he said.
As restrictions ease, it brings about a pivotal period for congregations, he said.
“One, my worry is there will be many people who grow accustomed to watching online who may not come back or may be slow to coming back,” he said. “We’ve done both drive-in and online services, but nothing can take the place of true fellowship with believers and feeling encouraged and loved by those around you.
Another thing, however, is that not all preaching is created equal. I don’t mean that as far as talent or ability, but message. Are they hearing sermons without much depth, or something that’s a wake-up call that transforms people who do not believe and offers a message relevant to these times?”
Howard emphasized he doesn’t aim for this to be a one-church event. Pastors interested in being a part of the event can reach him at (918) 683-1522.
