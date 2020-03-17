City prepares for Azalea Community Cleanup

Karen Coker, the stormwater quality technician for the city of Muskogee, answers questions about the Muskogee Azalea Community Cleanup that is scheduled to start March 25:
1 What is this event about?
"This is in coordination with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup. Muskogee has the Azalea Festival in April, so it is a perfect time for Muskogee to organize a citywide cleanup. Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Waste Management, and OG&E Energy Corp are the official project sponsors. The City of Muskogee and A More Beautiful Muskogee also donate their time and energy to make a successful cleanup."
2 How can I participate in this event?
"We are asking everyone to volunteer a couple of hours, or days if you have it, to help us put our best foot forward. This is an excellent opportunity for clubs, scout troops, schools, and companies to come together for the greater good! You can sign up online by going to Litterfree@muskogeeonline.org or simply call (918) 684-6340. I can assign a location or if you have an area in mind, let me know. If you and your neighbors just want to pick up around your neighborhood, that would be great, too! We would, also, ask companies to pick up around your property."
3 Are there any items that will not be picked up?
"If you find something too heavy, a tire for example, call me with the location and we can send a truck to pick it up. Citizens can take their tires, furniture, etc. to either the Material Yard at 1501 S. Cherokee St., or to the landfill at Hancock and 54th streets free of charge. The Brush and Limb Site at 40th and Denver streets will also be open. All you need is a City of Muskogee water bill for all locations.
4 What are the times for the event?
"The Azalea Clean Up is slated for March 25-28. The landfill will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. all days. The Brush and Limb site will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. all days, and the Material Yard will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., all days. Just don’t forget your water bill."
5 Do I need to bring anything to the event?
"Safety vests, gloves, trash bags, and grabbers, generously provided by our sponsors, will be available for pick-up at the Parks and Recreation Building at Spaulding Park on March 25-28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please call Karen Coker at (918) 684-6340 with the day (s) you will be working. You can call that number to let us know how many people in your group and we can have your supplies ready for pick-up."
You can help
WHAT: Muskogee Azalea Community Cleanup.
WHEN: 8 a.m.5 p.m. March 25-28.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6340.
