Lifeguards are cleaning in and around River Country Family Water Park to prepare for the season’s opening this weekend.
“We still have tubes to air up,” said Kevin Anthis, fitness and aquatic facilities manager for Muskogee Parks and Recreation. “We actually have to skim and sweep the pool every day through the season. So some of this is standard cleaning we do. Some of this is cleaning, we have to do before the season.”
Water parks and swimming in Muskogee and Wagoner open for the summer this Saturday.
Anthis said crews are working to prepare Muskogee facilities, including the water park and Spaulding pool.
“We have all our chairs cleaned up for the season,” he said. “We had to change some boundary ropes.”
They include small improvements in water park attractions.
“We still need to get our lily pads anchored down and fixed up,” he said. “We got a new cargo net that people can go on. We got some of the new pieces of equipment taken care of. We got a new backboard.”
Anthis said the water park and pool are at full team status for lifeguards.
“We do have room for more lifeguards, but they would have to be certified,” he said. “We are considering offering a lifeguarding class the first week of June. That’s still an opportunity for people out there.”
Lifeguard Alyssa Bales spent part of Wednesday patching and inflating tubes. She said she’s been a lifeguard for three years.
“I like the teamwork, and it’s fun to work out in the sun,” she said.
Anthis said the city also has positions open for concessions and admissions.
“That doesn’t require certification at all, they just have to apply,” he said.
The Against the Flow water walk, Tuesday evenings at the park’s lazy river, will begin June 6.
“It’s still $3 for people to get into the gates,” Anthis said. “They just get in, walk against the flow, hopefully enjoy the atmosphere.”
After the summer, work will start on further water park upgrades, funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation in 2022. Anthis said an architect has been hired to design the upgrades.
Muskogee’s six splash pads have been open since May 1, said Parks and Recreation Department recreation director Brooke Hall.
They are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Expect more use and more traffic at the splash pads now that school is out,” Hall said. “Those have an activator and the guest can turn them on. They run on a cycle every 10 to 15 minutes.”
The city of Muskogee has included money in its 2024 budget for a seventh splash pad, to be at Langston Park, at Euclid and Sandow Streets.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the department is waiting for the money before designing and building the pad.
“It will be something I guess we’ll try to have in place by this time next year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.