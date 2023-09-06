Muskogee is preparing for two big picnics in one day Saturday.
"The city is putting it on for the public, back to school, summer's almost over," Muskogee Civic Center John Cruz said. "If you can't make it to one, you can go to the other."
The first picnic will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot west of the civic center.
The second will be 3 to 6 p.m. at Depot Green.
The morning picnic will be geared toward children, with 10 bounce houses set up, Cruz said. There also will be clowns and other characters.
"We want to make sure all kids have fun, with face painting, characters. There's going to be a lot of fun for kids," he said. "The morning picnic will have a petting zoo, inflatables, ice cream, hot dogs and burgers for everybody."
Cliff Casteel will be a disc jockey during the morning, he said.
Morning festivities will overlap with the Muskogee Farmers Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the covered parking area.
"They are one of our partners," Cruz said about the market. "While people are at the picnic, people can walk over to the Farmers Market and buy fresh fruits and vegetables and enjoy them as well."
The fun moves to Depot Green from 3 to 6 p.m.
"There, we will have more of a circus-like atmosphere, with fire-throwing guys, robots," Cruz said. "We have a guy that's going to be walking around doing fire tricks."
The afternoon picnic will feature live music from the rock group Reversing Radio and saxophonist Braylon Dedmon and his band, Cruz said.
Also, look out for people with big heads or tall stilts, he said.
People can ride the P & R train around Depot Green.
"We'll have free barbecue from a couple of vendors in town," he said. "You can have pulled pork or brisket or chicken. You have your choice, go grab a plate."
Cruz said the city of Muskogee hosted a gala to mark Muskogee's 150th Anniversary, but wanted to offer something more for the public this year.
"The said 'let's make it open so people can get there,'" Cruz said. "People are outside enjoying the weather."
Cruz said businesses and organizations are helping with the picnic.
"All our partners like the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Muskogee, Muskogee County Health Department," he said. "Multiple partners decided to help us out on this event. Police Department, Fire Department, EMS. It is another way to show we are a united town."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.