Some Muskogee property owners expressed concerns about the fiscal impact a few lawsuits filed more than a decade ago could have on taxpayers should the city continue to drag out the conclusion.
They included among those concerns questions about the city's condemnation and demolition procedures. Those issues are at the heart of four inverse condemnation lawsuits dating back to 2007 for which damages worth several million dollars were established by default due to the city's failure to fie a timely response to pleadings.
In 2018, a Creek County judge ruled in favor of Deary Vaughn on the merits of a $1.95 million lawsuit, a decision that was appealed to address among other things the issue of interest accruing on the award of damages. The Vaughn case is considered by the other parties as a test case of sorts and could determine how the city will deal with those that remain pending.
Mark Hughes, who has become an advocate for residents who believe they have been wronged by the city's code enforcement or condemnation procedures, believes the city's repeated appeals of the Vaughn case poses a financial threat to property owners. The retired Marine gathered some of those residents Wednesday to lay out his concerns and press the issue.
Hughes said he believes the city is using its police powers to demolish “people’s homes” in a way that violates procedural due process rights and denies them just compensation. He said the use of federal funds for a demolition program that deprives property owners of those rights would violate the terms that authorize the use of those funds.
"All of this, everything, falls purely on the back of the City Council — they're supposed to supervise the city attorney, the city manager, and it looks like they haven't been doing so," Hughes said. "The city has been wrong all these years and the question is why — why couldn't the city have found out all of this and save the taxpayers ... millions of dollars and the embarrassment of losing this lawsuit at the Civil Court of Appeals."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said there appears to be some confusion about what courts consider a taking and when just compensation is required to be paid. While he was unable to discuss specifics about pending litigation, Tucker distinguished between the city's exercise of its police powers and those authorized by eminent domain.
The city, he said, has the authority to exercise its police powers to abate a public nuisance or health risk by removing a dilapidated structure. The exercise of the city's police powers in that way ensures the safety of neighboring property owners and decreases the likelihood of criminal activity.
Tucker said courts have determined the right of property owners to compensation as a result of government interference with the use of private property is not unlimited. He said courts have decided on numerous occasions a municipality's use of police powers to protect the health or safety of the public is not a taking that requires compensation.
“That’s very different than taking private property for public use — that’s a distinction I think that has been well made by the Supreme Court,” Tucker said, citing the city's urban renewal efforts as an example.
Darwin England, the plaintiff in one of the pending inverse condemnation proceedings, said he has been dealing with the city's code enforcement and condemnation procedures since 1997. England said his experience has not been good.
"They always have one person who complains, but they never produce that person," England said. "They never put into writing what the problem is, and they'll never discuss any of your issues of what's wrong with your property."
Tucker said procedural revisions for the way code enforcement officers respond to complaints and issue notices of violations will be presented to city councilors during the coming weeks. The revisions are being made in response to complaints this past year by residents who are restoring a home in an historic neighborhood.
Phoenicia Chaidez, who was present Wednesday at the press conference convened by Hughes, objected to a notice stating the home she and her husband bought and have been restoring since moving here from California was “unsafe” and “unfit” for occupancy. The notice provided no reason for the finding, only a time and date for a hearing.
Chaidez said the citizen’s complaint that prompted a city inspector to issue the condemnation notice, contained inaccurate information. She said if the inspector, Kent Parker, had investigated the complaint, the notice never would have been sent, and she and her husband would not be in “the legal entanglement we find ourselves in now.”
Chaidez said while revisions to code enforcement and condemnation procedures are welcome, she said there is a need to investigate the root cause of an anonymous complaint from a "trespasser" that triggered her problems with the city. She said conversations with other residents have caused her to wonder whether there may be "some type of predatory discrimination going on here."
"They have to feel targeted — to feel like this is a discriminatory action," Chaidez said. "We need to dig deeper into this and determine if there's, you know, a greater conspiracy or corruption going on here."
