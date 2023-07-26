City puts general obligation bond issue idea on hold.

Muskogee City Council members want to take more time before calling a bond issue for major projects.
Councilors confirmed their desire with a unanimous vote at Monday’s regular council meeting.
Earlier this year, councilors discussed options for a general obligation bond to fund long-term public improvements. Options ranged from $24.4 million collected with a 10-mill and 10-year bond to $77.7 million collected with a 15-mill and 25-year bond.
Mayor Marlon Coleman voiced support for the $77.7 million bond issue during a May council meeting.
“We’ve got well over $100 million in projects that need to be done right now,” Coleman said at the May meeting.
Potential projects included rebuilding Muskogee City Hall and Police Department, preparing shovel-ready sites for potential developers, remodeling fire stations and improving streets, sewers, and water lines.
Councilors were told an election could be held as early as Oct. 10, but would have needed to notify the county election board 60 days beforehand.
City Manager Mike Miller said during the May meeting the city would want feedback by July on what projects to include on an October ballot.
At Monday’s meeting, Miller said some councilors had expressed an interest in a less aggressive election schedule to have more time to develop specific projects.
“And the staff concurs,” Miller said. “We can continue to look at this as a funding option, but not for October 2023 as previously directed.”
