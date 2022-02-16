City ramps up battle against potholes

Repaving Muskogee streets is helping the city in its never-ending battle with potholes, Mike Stewart said.
Stewart, director of the City of Muskogee Public Works Department, says he hears fewer complaints about potholes than he used to.
"We're definitely not getting as many complaints," Stewart said. "So we're making advances in that area. We still do get them, but they're periodic and usually after a rain event."
Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of ground water after the water has entered into the ground under the pavement. When water freezes, it expands the ground, which weakens the surface. As the weight of vehicles pass over the weak spot in the road, pieces of the roadway material weaken, which will cause the material to become displaced or broken down from the weight, creating the pothole, according to AAA.
The city of Muskogee is in a street repair project that voters approved in 2019. The vote was the renewal of a half-cent sales tax, which the city renewed and re-purposed to use for streets.
"This is part of our capital improvement plan that our citizens voted on," said Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller. "This is a $3 million contract that the city council awarded as part of a $6 million first-year investment in our streets. The usual street budget is about $2 million."
Kevin Davis has almost had accidents on his motorcycle because of potholes. There is one in particular he's not thrilled about.
"The one in front of Runt's BBQ," he said. "I have hit it and almost wrecked on my motorcycle and I've actually seen another motorcycle wreck because of it right there."
Muskogee resident Ronnie Jenkins has one that he fears will get much worse.
"The pothole on Smith Ferry bridge," he said. "That is about to be a hole in the bridge."
Cal Saunders is not happy about the ones on South York Street.
"You hit that thing doing the speed limit, you're doing damage to the front end," he said. "I have to put the tires on the white line to avoid them."
Repaving the streets is helping the public works department in its fight against the dreaded pothole.
"We're able to keep up with the potholes a lot better as we continue the street program," Stewart said. "The street program is going on for several more years."
Stewart said the time of the year determines the composition of repair material used as does the type of street the pothole is in.
"If it's a concrete street, we're ultimately going to put concrete in it," he said. "The weather effects it tremendously because at certain times of the year, you can't get concrete. In that case, we'll either fill it with gravel or hot-mix cold patch which is a temporary material, and then we go back and put concrete in it.
"If it's an asphalt street, you've got the same problem — it's weather related. Most of the year you can get hot asphalt and you can replace the bad spot after you square it out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.