A budget amendment approved this week made use of unspent funds from the previous fiscal year to prop up the city's stabilization fund, give full-time employees a $1,500 stipend, and reimburse Muskogee's self-funded employee insurance plan.
The budget resolution also transferred nearly $1.17 million previously budgeted for economic development programs to Muskogee Redevelopment Authority. City councilors transferred, pursuant to a Nov. 8 agreement the responsibility of managing the city's economic development activities to the MRA, a public trust over which they preside.
Excess funds totaling nearly $1.94 million carried over from the general fund from fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, were reallocated for emergency reserves and special projects. Because the city's stabilization fund is less than 20% than projected expenses this year, 75% of the unspent funds, or $1.45 million, was deposited into that account.
The remainder will be used for special projects prioritized by city councilors. Those projects include improvements at Hatbox Sports Complex, security cameras, sidewalks at Country Club Road and Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee's 150th birthday celebration, and police vehicles.
City Manager Mike Miller said the deposit into the stabilization fund will increase the city's emergency reserves to about 16.5% of projected spending for this year. The goal established when city councilors established the stabilization fund a few years ago was 30%.
Those emergency reserves, Miller said, have helped the city weather three federally declared disasters since city councilors approved the ordinance that established the fund. He said projects related to the 2019 flood are still in the works, and the expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri are being tallied.
"I've got to give the council credit for putting in place a policy that has seen us through some rough times," Miller said. "Any one of those disasters might have wiped out some other towns, but we've managed to survive all three."
The budget amendment allocates $3.24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for employee stipends and to reimburse its costs pandemic-related medical care. It also allocates ARPA funding for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements related to a variety economic development projects.
