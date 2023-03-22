City receives Azalea clean up grant

This year’s Azalea Festival Cleanup has not only gathered the support of nearly 1,000 local volunteers but has also earned grant money to assist with supplies.
The City of Muskogee has been awarded a grant from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and OG&E Energy Corp. to further ensure the success of the program.
“The City of Muskogee is excited to receive this grant From OG&E,” said Abigail Wright, Environmental technician. “We plan to use it to purchase supplies for citizens to use for the Azalea Cleanup and other cleanup events.”
The Azalea Cleanup began as an effort to beautify the city prior to the Azalea Festival. It is part of a national effort by more than 45,000 volunteers, under the umbrella of the Great American Cleanup, to clean up their cities.
“We’re thankful for Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and OG&E for sponsoring this event by providing funds for our Azalea Cleanup,” Wright said.
This year’s Azalea Cleanup will be Wednesday through Saturday. Groups of volunteers are encouraged to sign up for a section of city that they would like to clean up.
All volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers to assist with trash collection. To sign up, email shenderson@muskogeeonline.org.
