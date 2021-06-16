City records 10% growth in annual sales tax revenue

Muskogee ended its fiscal year with annual sales tax revenue nearly 10% higher than year-end totals recorded in June 2020.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in June totaled more than $2.56 million. That represents a 21.66% increase, or a $556,217 jump, from the $2.01 million disbursed to the city in June 2020.
June disbursements primarily represent local sales tax collected from April business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from April 16 to April 30 and estimated sales from May 1 through May 15.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission disbursed almost $183.16 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was up $40.83 million, or 22.29%, from the $142.33 million disbursed in June 2020. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling $30.86 million and use tax revenue totaling nearly $5.41 million.
Muskogee County’s share of the sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled $533,214, up $106,319, or 19.94%, from the $426,894 it received in June 2020. The June disbursement of use tax to Muskogee County coffers totaled $79,885, up 32.66%, or $26,090, from the $53,795 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said much of the consumer spending contributing to increased sales tax revenue was fueled by federal spending associated with pandemic-relief packages. While he remains optimistic about the local economy and prospects for development, Miller told city councilors he doesn't expect that level of spending to continue through the next fiscal year.
"For the coming year, we estimate our sales tax revenue — our largest, single revenue source — to remain flat from the unusually high sales tax revenues from fiscal year 2021, which were largely driven by higher federal spending and stimulus-related expenditures," Miller said in his budget message. "The ... budget does not anticipate continued high levels of stimulus payments to individuals in fiscal year 2022 to the degree they were in place in 2021."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, totaled $27.29 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $2.65 million, or 9.7%, from the nearly $24.65 million deposited into city coffers during fiscal year 2020.
Muskogee posted a 19.94% increase in its use tax collections. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed in June to the city of Muskogee totaled $533,214, up $106,319 from the $426,894 deposited in June 2020.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors direct up to $1.2 million of the city’s 4% use tax annually toward economic development.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Municipal fees assessed for services make up most of the remainder of the largest fund in its overall budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.