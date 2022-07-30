Visitors might learn a few things while they enjoy free hot dogs and games at area National Night Out events.
Muskogee Police Department will host National Night Out events, along with other agencies, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robison Park and Rotary Park.
Wagoner Police will host an event 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community relations and neighborhood camaraderie.
Muskogee Police Resource Officer Ron Mayes said the program is designed "to get the community out, getting out and talking with each other, getting to know the police a little better, let the police know the community better so we can stomp out crime."
Events at Rotary and Robison will feature community information.
"We want to make sure everything is more resourceful for the people in our communities," Mayes said. "A lot of times, some agencies can't get to some communities, so with us having National Night Out at these parks, this is a way to get information to the people."
Mayes said representatives from Muskogee County Health Department, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Green Country Behavioral Health, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and other organizations will have information at the Muskogee events. There also will be displays by Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee Fire Department, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, he said.
At Robison Park's event, skateboarders, BMX cyclists and scooter riders can compete for prizes at the Midland Valley Skatepark.
"We really do have some extremely talented kids in Muskogee," said Tiffany Milligan, one of the organizers. "This gives a chance for the kids to show off what they can do, but also for the community to appreciate the local talent we have."
People can sign up for the competitions at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Milligan said.
"In between competitions, we'll have an open skate, so everyone can get out there and practice," she said. "Then, they'll go one by one, so each kid can have their own turn. We'll have a DJ there announcing the tricks as they do them."
The 2021 competition drew 30 to 40 entries, she said.
MorningStar will provide live music, Milligan said.
Mayes said Robison and Rotary events will feature games, free hot dogs, free giveaways.
Wagoner's National Night Out will feature displays from Wagoner Police, Wagoner County Sheriff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Life Flight, said Wagoner Police Officer Jamie Gulley.
"It's going to be a lot of, basically, getting kids familiar with a lot of the equipment we use, letting them meet and greet," she said. "We'll have our K-9 unit out there, and he'll do a demonstration with his partner."
There also will be free food, games and possibly a dunk tank.
Muskogee Police Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton said National Night Out also encourages neighbors "to get out and interact."
"One of the things we're asking everybody to do this year is, if you can't make it to the park, we're asking neighbors to get out and know each other," Cotton said. "That creates a safe environment when you know who everyone in your neighborhood is."
If you go
WHAT: National Night Out.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE:
• Rotary Park, South 24th and Elgin streets.
• Robison Park, Gulick and Augusta streets.
• Maple Park, N.E. Second Street, Wagoner. Sponsored by Wagoner Police Department.
