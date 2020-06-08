An analysis of occupation rates and proprietary data prompted an upward revision for projected revenue generated by Muskogee’s hotel-motel tax, which is dedicated for the support of local tourism.
Heather Cain, secretary-treasurer for Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association, said the local occupancy rate has experienced five consecutive weeks of growth after plummeting in March. She said the projections for tourism overall looks “much better than what it was several weeks ago” and Muskogee is seeing numbers that are better than the nation as a whole.
“Basically, we hit rock bottom in April,” Cain said, citing a nearly 70% reduction in the occupancy rate when compared to figures reported a year ago. “Our occupancy is still down, but it is considerably better than where we have been and we are ahead of the nation.”
Cain’s analysis prompted a 20% upward revision in projected revenue available for the tourism budget in fiscal year 2021, which was expected to decline from about $800,000 this fiscal year to $366,000 — an amount that included carryover funds. The decline in revenue generated during fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, reflects the decrease in traffic at hotels and motels across the nation as the novel coronavirus all but shut down the travel industry.
City Manager Mike Miller expressed a willingness to revise his budget projections for tourism, which were based on a projected 60% decline in hotel-motel tax revenue, to one that reflects a more modest 40% reduction. He rejected rosier projections presented by Cain, who predicted revenue might be down only 30% for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
“We have been operating in a situation where we’re trying to predict the future ... until very recently based off of basically one month of data,” Miller said, referencing the basis for the projected 60% decline in revenue for tourism. “There is more data — another six weeks or so — and as that information became available ... it has convinced me to revise our revenue estimates and recommendations.”
Proposed revisions for the tourism budget would include a projected increase in hotel-motel revenue from $150,000 to $300,000. The proposed tourism budget in either scenario would include an additional $200,000 in carryover funds, bringing the amount available for fiscal year 2021 to about $351,000 or $512,000.
Cain said recent data show consumers “feel safer driving” now than they did a few weeks ago. And group travel operators, she said, plan to resume travel plans this year.
