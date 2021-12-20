City secures grant to match ARPA funds

City officials secured a matching grant worth up to $3 million they plan to pool with American Rescue Plan Act funds for 10 infrastructure and economic development projects.
City of Muskogee Foundation directors awarded the grant on Monday. Distribution of proceeds from the grant will be contingent upon the city securing ARPA funds from the state. The city previously secured commitments from the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Muskogee City-County Port Authority for these projects, which have a combined value of nearly $95.18 million.
Director Earnie Gilder, chairman of the foundation's Economic Development Committee, said the grant would help the city in its "attempt to obtain ARPA funds" state officials will be awarding next year.
City Manager Mike Miller said the matching grant pledged by the foundation could help the city leverage up to $20 million of state and federal funding. That funding, he said, would be used for what he described as "major infrastructure projects."
"This is just an opportunity that doesn't come along very often," Miller said. "But there's federal money available, and matching money helps you score higher on the applications."
Some of the "partner projects" that would be undertaken if all funding is secured include water and sewer infrastructure needed for development at John T. Griffin Industrial Park. Other projects include drinking water infrastructure that would improve local and nonlocal distribution, housing infrastructure, and relocating the Batfish War Memorial Park.
Frank Merrick, the foundation's executive director, said once the amount of the grant is a known value, the matter will be brought back to directors to discuss accounting issues. Those issues include actual expenditures and whether that amount would be deducted from the grant budget and the frequency of any deductions.
"Once we get the word on how much money is going to be spent and what kind of timeline, then we will come back to the board and have another discussion," Merrick said. "That gives the accounting department a little more leeway until we know exactly where we are."
Directors approved it as an out-of-cycle grant, which means it was not subject to limits of the annual grant budget. They approved a budget totaling $2.5 million for the 2022 grant cycle.
