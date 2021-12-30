City officials identified two pots of federal money as potential sources of funding needed for Muskogee's Complete Streets projects and to expand its trails system.
City Manager Mike Miller said funding may be available through the American Rescue Plan Act for transportation projects that could qualify as outdoor recreation activities. He said there also may be funding available from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
The hunt for funding was prompted by the adoption of recommendations from an Action in Muskogee steering committee for three bicycle projects and three trail projects. The projects were identified by the steering committee tasked with developing a plan that will provide “safe, comfortable and accessible routes” for “people of all ages and abilities” as they travel throughout the city.
The steering committee's efforts further the objectives identified in Muskogee’s complete streets policy, which was adopted in 2016 and subsequently identified by Smart Growth America as one of the best in the nation. Its recommendations come after a yearlong effort to design a multi-modal transportation infrastructure that integrates pedestrian, bicycle and public transit routes.
Doug Walton, a community liaison with the Muskogee County Health Department who has been advocating for the adoption of the complete streets concept since at least 2012, presented the recommendations to city councilors earlier this month. During a recent Public Works Committee meeting, said the recommendations are based on input from residents and "the support from a lot of folks who are interested in connecting Muskogee."
"This is about finding a way to improve transportation for pedestrians and bicycles," Walton said. "There is no way they will happen all at once — they will be done as funding becomes available."
Mayor Marlon Coleman said it will be important to follow through on efforts to secure funding for the projects. The combined cost of the six bicycle and trails projects exceeds $7.5 million, and there are additional costs associated with the public transit components of the plan.
"This is a very good plan," Coleman said, emphasizing the need to work with partners to secure project funding. "I don’t want to see what happens to a lot of our good plans, where we don’t have the resources or foresight to put funding with them and we end up with a closet full of plans."
