Muskogee saw its share of sales tax revenue disbursed in March sink after three productive months that bolstered year-to-date figures and fueled third-quarter totals toward an upward trajectory.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in March totaled $1.82 million. That represents a decrease of about 0.01 percent, or $253, when compared with the sales tax revenue disbursed to the city in March 2019.
The agency disbursed nearly $142.15 million to municipalities statewide, an amount that was up $2.45 million, or 1.75 percent, from the $139.7 million disbursed in March 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $23.59 million.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements in March totaled $371,265, a 3.8 percent decrease from the $385,376 deposited the same month in 2019. The March disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $55,161, up 26.98 percent from the $40,280 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the flat sales tax disbursement in March reflects an annual post-holiday dip that historically occurs after Christmas season. The economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic paint a new scenario as he begins crafting next year's budget.
"We know unemployment is going to be a lot higher than it has been, we know hotels and motels are a lot emptier than they usually are this time of year, and our restaurants are empty," Miller said. "There will be fewer people working and less money available, so all of that's going to have an impact as we move forward with our budget — we will have to be very conservative with our projections and spending."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, which began July 1, totaled nearly $18.72 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $636,931 or 3.4 percent, from the $18.09 million deposited into city coffers during the three quarters of fiscal year 2019.
While March sales tax receipts were lackluster compared to prior months the city's share of use tax revenue increased 30.58 percent when compared with deposits posted for the same month a year ago. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed in March to the city of Muskogee totaled $257,733, up $78,819 from the $178,913 deposited in city coffers a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have dedicated $1.2 million of the city’s annual use tax revenue for economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
