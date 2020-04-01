An April 21 trial scheduled in federal court was canceled after the city settled disability-based discrimination and retaliation claims alleged in a lawsuit filed by a fitness coordinator who works at the Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center.
Terms of the settlement were sealed by Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West at the request of lawyers representing Kent Kamp, who has worked at the city-owned facility since 2007, and the city. Kamp's claims were covered by the city's insurer, so the lawyer representing the city was retained by Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group, the insurer.
“The suit filed by Mr. Kamp against the City of Muskogee has been settled," City Attorney Roy Tucker said, acknowledging his appreciation of OMAG and the city's lawyer for ushering the case to a conclusion. "However, as the terms of the settlement agreement reached between the parties are confidential pursuant to the court’s order, I cannot comment further on the specifics of the matter."
Kamp said he continues to work as a fitness coordinator at the city-owned facility. He was advised by his lawyer, Lauren Lambright, to remain mum about his case and the settlement terms in accordance with the court order.
Kamp alleges in the complaint filed in December 2018 on his behalf that "his supervisor, Brooke Hall," first failed to promote him "because of a perceived disability." Kamp was promoted later as facility manager, but he alleges the promotion was awarded only after he filed a grievance.
In his complaint, Kamp alleges Hall began to treat him after the promotion as if he were "disabled and incapable of performing his job duties." Kamp alleges she failed to "give him the tools he needed to complete" his duties to "ensure he failed in the position."
"The defendant took an adverse employment action against plaintiff" and stripped him of his position as facility manager," Daniel E. Smolen alleged in the complaint. "Defendant placed him in the position of facility manager as a ruse, to appear to be addressing his grievance, knowing the entire time it would demote him after completion of the 90-day probationary period."
Kamp pursued his grievance for lack of promotion through the Merit System Board, but he took his complaint about the demotion straight to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC issued a notice that gave Kamp the right to sue the city for discrimination based upon a disability.
Kamp, who acknowledges in his complaint the existence of a learning disability, also states in that same document he is capable of performing the duties of facility manager. He and his lawyers contended at the time he was targeted for retaliation because of a grievance, which the Merit System Board heard in November 2015.
Public records show Kamp was promoted to facility manager in December 2017 and demoted in March 2018. His lawyers said the facts as they relate to Kamp "constitute discrimination based on disability in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act" and retaliation for engaging in a protected activity.
Kamp's grievance sparked an internal investigation of alleged discriminatory hiring and promotion practices. The internal investigation produced no results for which disciplinary action was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.