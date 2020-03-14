OKLAHOMA CITY — Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and OGE Energy Corp. announced 2020 Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma’s OGE Growth & Start-Up grant winners and include the City of Muskogee and Save the Illinois River Association.
Participation and in Great American Cleanup Oklahoma (GACOK) is open to any individual and organization in Oklahoma. Participants have the opportunity to apply for OG&E cash grants, as well as P&K Equipment grants.
“The OGE Growth and Start-Up grants are another opportunity for OGE to support efforts to make communities across Oklahoma better, improving the quality of life for all,” said OGE spokeswoman Kathleen O’Shea.
INFORMATION: www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
