Muskogee city councilors approved a measure this week that suspends the cutoff of water utilities for customers who have overdue or delinquent accounts during the ongoing emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fees that typically attach to late payments, terminating and restoring service also will be waived for customers confronting financial hardship due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. The global pandemic has disrupted the the global economy, prompting layoffs across the nation.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman, who co-sponsored the measure with Deputy Mayor Wayne Johnson, said suspending water service for late payments would be counterproductive as communities attempt to curb transmission of COVID-19. The emergency policy revision will be reviewed after 30 days to assess its financial impact and a possible extension.
"I want to be certain that when we waive their responsibilities and don't cut off their water that we don't add (extra costs) so when they make restitution on payments it is very transparent," Coleman said. "Once we discuss how we handle this financially at the end we will be certain to provide them a much longer payment plan so they are not put in a bad situation by us trying to do them a favor. "
City Clerk Tammy Tracy said service is suspended for about 150 to 200 customers each week for late payments totaling about $20,000. Present policy provides water customers two payment plans a year for balances of $25 or more — approved payment plans must be separated by at least four months.
City Manager Mike Miller said while the 30-day moratorium on water cutoffs has unanimous support of councilors and staff alike, he does not "want to create the impression for anyone that they don’t have to pay their water bill."
"If there is a hardship we certainly won't cut off their water," Miller said. "Providing water has a cost and we will bill for it, but we won't cut off services or have a late fee, and we won't have the cutoff fee."
Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston encouraged customers who are able to pay their water bills to do so. She said the city relies a lot on the revenue generated by providing that service to customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.