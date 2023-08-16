City officials voted Monday to altar the traffic signals at Fourth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue.
During the meeting of the Public Works Committee, members voted unanimously to replace the stop lights with a stop sign for northbound traffic on Fourth Street only.
The signal light that determined traffic flow at the intersection was destroyed during the June 17 storm.
“We’ve had stops signs up controlling (the intersection) for several weeks now,” said Mike Stewart, Public Works director. “While we were doing that we reached out to Traffic Engineering Consultants (TEC) to do a warrant study to see if that traffic light was warranted for that intersection — and of course it met none of the warrants. So TEC did recommend removal and what we intend to do is remove the stop signs that are on Okmulgee so Okmulgee would free flow.”
Stewart said Oklahoma Department of Transportation was consulted and agreed with TEC’s recommendation.
“Now there is a stop at Third and Okmulgee so one block later they would have to stop,” he said. “But Okmulgee would free flow and we would remove the stop bars and put a flashing stop sign up at Fourth Street and Okmulgee so it would stop Fourth Street at Okmulgee for the northbound traffic — and for a reminder that’s a one-way street — and only one stop sign’s required on the south side for the northbound flow.”
Stewart told the committee one of the TEC warrants the intersection did not meet was an “eight-hour traffic flow.”
According to TEC data provided to the committee, an average of 420 vehicles approach the intersection from the south, heading northbound on Fourth Street during an eight-hour day compared to 7,633 eastbound and westbound on West Okmulgee Avenue.
Stewart said signs would be put up for the northbound traffic to indicate eastbound and westbound traffic does not stop on West Okmulgee Avenue. He also said that his office reached out to the Civic Center management to discuss the intent and they were fine with it.
“If there’s a special event, we can do some sort of traffic control manually or some other type with barricades or blinkers.”
Stewart said in a street committee meeting it was brought up the signal “is a very antiquated stop light” and repair parts are hard to find.
“If we did have to replace it, we would have to put the mast-arm type signals up and that would be very expensive,” Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.