City to begin second phase of street rehab project

The second phase of a comprehensive street rehabilitation project for the City of Muskogee is set to begin today. Part of a $24 million, multi-year capital improvement project approved by voters in 2019, the City of Muskogee will begin the microsurfacing of streets in the Northeast quadrant of the city, resulting in a smoother ride and longer lasting road surfaces.
“This is a multi-year project that will provide better overall road quality for our citizens,” said Mike Miller, city manager.
The first streets slated for the treatment are Eufaula Street from 43rd Street to the dead end today; Gibson Street from Civitan Park to 41st Street, July 6-9; and Gibson Street from East Side Boulevard to York Street, July 12-16. Traffic may be interrupted on these streets during this process.
Microsurfacing is a road maintenance process that involves laying a mixture of dense-graded aggregate, asphalt emulsion, water, polymer additive, and mineral fillers to correct or prevent certain deficiencies in pavement conditions. Microsurfacing treatments cover the entire width of the roadway to which they are applied and can fill wheel ruts up to 2 inches deep. Microsurfacing is generally classified as a preventative maintenance treatment as opposed to a corrective maintenance treatment.
“Microsurfacing is most often used as a surface treatment to correct rutting, improve surface friction, and extend pavement life by adding a protective layer over the pavement,” said Jeff Reeves, project manager. “Microsurfacing is the most financially efficient use of available resources to maintain the city’s roads.”
The microsurfacing product is generally set in less than one hour, requires no rolling, and allows traffic to return to the roadway quickly. Contractors are asking residents to avoid parking along streets scheduled for rehabilitation so that progress can continue as scheduled.
The city of Muskogee is divided into four quadrants. Each quadrant is specifically addressed one at a time. Once all street rehabilitation projects are completed in the Northeast quadrant, efforts will be concentrated on the Northwest quadrant.
For a list of streets being rehabilitated in this zone, visit www.cityofmuskogee.com.
