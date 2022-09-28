Muskogee's Ward III council members seek to improve lighting on southwest Muskogee streets.
"We're looking out for safety," Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed said. "A lot of residents feel unsafe because of darkened streets. On some of the major thoroughfares, with a lot being in some of our oldest townships, we'd like to see some LED lights just to brighten up the place."
The Muskogee City Council appointed a committee to investigate Ward III lighting needs after Reed and Ward III Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig shared residents' concerns at its regular meeting Monday night. The two councilors will be on the committee, along with a representative of OG&E and a designee of City Manager Mike Miller.
Reed said the committee will look for areas within the ward that need to be better lit.
"We just know we have to upgrade to more LED lights on the pole," he said. "We're being responsive to the calls of our citizens."
He recalled growing up in Ward III, and always used to rely on the porch lights.
"A lot of the homes have been demolished, and the areas and homes have darkened," he said.
Boyattia-Craig said the city has received several calls from concerned residents in various neighborhoods.
She said the committee will focus on light poles that already are on the streets.
"It could be that some of these individuals who called us, the light may just be out," she said. "They might just have to call OG&E and say the light is out. We wanted to get it on the city agenda in case there was an issue there."
St. Mark Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Rodger Cutler, said lighting in southwest Muskogee "needs a lot of attention."
"It's almost a neglected area," he said. "When you have those darkened areas, it can increase crime. Children can be taken advantage of. We need to eliminate the problem by turning the lights on."
St. Mark, 1020 S. Second St., is on the southeast part of Ward III. Cutler said the whole area is dark.
"It just seems like it's been underserved for so long," he said.
City Manager Mike Miller said the city contracts with OG&E to operate the street lights. He said the city determines where lights are needed, puts in a work order to the utility and pays for the lights.
"If citizens see a streetlight that's out, they can always call OG&E to help us," he said. "We are not necessarily in every neighborhood at night when the lights are on. If people can help us, they can always call OG&E."
Miller said the city puts streetlights up for visibility and public safety.
"One thing we're working with OG&E on is to replace those older lights they have that maybe aren't as bright with some LEDs that are bright and don't burn out as often," Miller said. "Once they do that. the older lights stick out even more. You notice some areas are not as well lit as other areas of town."
Reed said he hopes to see better lighting in the neighborhoods by early 2023.
What to do
• You can easily report a streetlight outage online at https://www.oge.com/wps/portal/ord/outages/report-outage/outage-center/report-streetlight-outage/ or by calling OG&E at (800) 272-9741.
