The City of Muskogee will hold a community meeting at 4 p.m. July 18 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to discuss the upcoming street improvements and economic developments in the southwest zone of the city.
The street improvements are part of a comprehensive, six-year street improvement plan that will result in $24 million in upgrades to city streets.
“In 2019, voters approved the renewal of $.005 sales tax with $.003 of that dedicated to street improvements,” said City Manager Mike Miller. “This allows us to provide more repairs than we have been able to do in the past and on a much larger scale.”
Street improvements include mill and overlay, micro-seal and concrete repair to more than 100 miles of streets inside the city limits. Work began in the northeast zone in 2021, northwest zone this past spring and will begin soon on the southwest zone.
Residents living in the southwest quadrant of the city, south of Okmulgee and west of Main, are invited to attend to learn more about upcoming street improvements.
For more information on the City of Muskogee street improvement plan go to http://www.muskogeeonline.org/makingmuskogee.
