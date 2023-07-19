City of Muskogee will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Friday for a street improvement project on the city’s west side.
In 2019, voters approved the renewal of $.005 sales tax with $.0033 dedicated to streets. This funding, along with a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation, makes this the largest street improvement package in Muskogee’s history, totaling $24 million.
More than one hundred miles will be rehabilitated within the city limits. Phase 1 was completed in 2022, in the northeast zone of the city. Mill and overlay in the northwest zone will begin on Monday, July 24 and will move swiftly into the southwest zone. Repairs include mill and overlay, micro-seal, and concrete repair.
The ceremonial groundbreaking will be held at 48th Street and Shawnee. The public is invited to attend. For more information on the Making Muskogee Street improvement Project go to www.muskogeeonline.org/makingmuskogee.
