City to hold surplus auction

The City of Muskogee will hold a surplus auction on Saturday at the Fairgrounds on South Cherokee Street. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Surplus items up for auction include things like office furniture, mowing equipment, and computer hardware. A complete list can be found athttp://www.muskogeeonline.org/departments/purchasing/surplus_auction.php.
For more information on the auction or surplus items, contact Marcie Gilliam at (918) 684-6291 or by email at mgilliam@muskogeeonline.org.
