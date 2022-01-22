City to launch partnership with e-scooter company

A short ceremony at noon Monday will mark the launch of the city's partnership with Bird Rides, a Los Angeles-based e-scooter company.
The company rents the e-scooters to residents and visitors as a way to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. The event, which will take place at the Hunt's Green Space, 320 W. Broadway, includes a maiden voyage of Bird Scooters in Muskogee.
The partnership, approved last year by city councilors, provides 100 scooters for public use in downtown Muskogee. The e-scooters, which have a maximum speed of 15 mph, may be used on roads and in bicycle lanes.
Parked scooters cannot interfere with pedestrians or block driveways. Riders must be 18 years or older and are required to obey all rules of the road.
Information about the company can be found at www.bird.co.
