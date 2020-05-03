City to lift moratorium on utility cutoffs

Muskogee's utility customers granted a reprieve for past due payments as area residents braced for the COVID-19 pandemic are being encouraged to set up payment plans before a moratorium on cutoffs is lifted.
The moratorium initially prohibited the suspension of municipal services due to nonpayment and the assessment of late fees on past due amounts until Thursday. An amendment to the emergency resolution authorizing the moratorium extends those provisions through May 21.
The emergency resolution first approved in March as municipal leaders responded to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the nation and into Oklahoma also prohibited large gatherings at city-owned facilities and closed some nonessential businesses. City councilors also suspended purchasing procedures for COVID-related equipment and supplies, and subsequent amendments included the moratorium on utility cutoffs due to the economic calamity caused by the pandemic.
City Clerk Tammy Tracy said the "cutoff process will resume May 22" along with traditional billing and collection practices. She said no late fees will be assessed on any balance that might have accrued while the moratorium was in place — from March 23 to May 21.
"If you feel you need a plan for those past due balances, you are encouraged to call the Revenue Department to set up that pay plan," Tracy said, noting the person who makes the call must be the account holder. "We will authorize a 90-day pay plan — that equates to about three billing cycles — and past due amounts will be divided into three payments."
Tracy said utility customers who set up payment plans will pay an additional amount for past-due balances with their current payments to stay current and avoid an interruption in service. Failure to comply with the payment plan, she said, could result with an interruption of service, additional fees, and full payment of the past due balance before service is restored.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said amendments approved this week also authorize the city manager to establish a plan to re-open city facilities in a manner consistent with a joint resolution adopted by city councilors and county commissioners. The joint resolution incorporates Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to reopen the state in three phases.
The governor's plan allowed most personal-care services to open by appointment beginning April 24, and most other nonessential business were allowed to open Friday as part of the first phase. Second-phase businesses, which include bars and businesses that provide funeral and wedding services, and churches, are expected to open May 15 — all restrictions would be lifted June 1.
Tucker said 765 COVID-19 mitigation plans have been received from essential and nonessential businesses located within Muskogee's municipal boundaries. The joint resolution required nonessential businesses file plans before reopening — businesses outside the county are required to file them with county commissioners.
"What that tells us is everybody is taking this seriously," Tucker said, noting 98% of those plans meet all guidelines issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have been very pleased with the response and believe our businesses have taken a significant investment in the health of our citizens and their employees."
Tucker said while the governor's plan was incorporated in the two local resolutions, he emphasized the need for residents to "remain vigilant" and "avoid unnecessary travel." He said residents should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks when sufficient space makes that difficult, and continue frequent hand-washing and sanitizing surfaces.
"It is up to us to do our due diligence to make sure ... we maintain our vigilance in taking care of ourselves and our fellow citizens," Tucker said. "Vigilance, of course, must be maintained so we don't have a re-emergence of COVID-19 infections."
Since the governor announced his plan to ease pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and business activities, Oklahoma has experienced a 20% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-related cases. The Oklahoma State Health Department reported on Friday there have been 3,748 COVID-19 cases confirmed since the coronavirus was detected here, with 230 ending in death.
