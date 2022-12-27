Muskogee residents have time to throw out their excess holiday trash this week.
Starting in January, all household trash must be in a city poly cart, said City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows. Excess trash in bags or boxes will not be picked up unless under special circumstances, she said.
In October, Muskogee City Council approved an ordinance amendment to require residents to put all trash in the city-provided trash cart. Residents may not have additional trash in bags or boxes by the cart.
People who need extra trash pickup regularly may buy additional city trash carts at $10 each.
Shows said the city received several requests for additional trash carts since the amendment was approved. People can call the city and request additional carts when the public works office reopens on Tuesday.
"As always, we will pick up extra bags through the Christmas holiday, so our residents don't have to worry about that," Shows said. "That will continue even with the bin rollout on Jan. 1, we will still continue to pick up holiday trash at no extra charge."
The second bin is mainly intended for residents who routinely have more trash than what one bin can hold, Shows said.
"Those are the households we really recommend getting a second bin," she said.
When the amendment was approved, Public Works Chief Operating Officer Avery Rigney cited safety and health concerns associated with picking up boxes and bags. He said it also could save the city money.
Shows said that the city will pick up excess trash under special circumstances, such as moving, a big birthday party or buying a big screen TV with lots of padding.
"Each household may request two bulk waste pickups per year at no additional charge," Shows said, adding that the bulk-waste cleanup runs from January through November.
Bulk waste cleanup guidelines state that all bulky waste must be placed within 10 feet of the curb.
The extra bin rule does not apply to yard waste pickups on Fridays, according to a City of Muskogee Facebook post. Leaves must be bagged, but do not need to be in a poly cart.
Shows said she encourages people to use the city's recycling center, 110 Iola St.
"They take paper, cardboard, glass and plastic," she said. "That's another way residents can reduce the amount of trash they are putting in bags and carts every week."
What to do
To reserve a cart, call City of Muskogee Public Works Department, (918) 684-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.