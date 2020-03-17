In today’s briefing from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, new information was relayed about the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 17 confirmed cases (with none in Muskogee County). The way the virus is spreading has changed from only travel-related cases to new cases spreading via community.
In light of cases spreading via community interaction, the CDC issued new guidelines regarding mass gatherings, limiting those groups to 10 or less.
“These guidelines have led us to consider other events still on the table, like the Azalea Community Cleanup. We are also asking that our citizens and business establishments consider these guidelines when assessing what they should do in this uncertain time,” said City Manager Mike Miller.
Governor Kevin Stitt announced in Tuesday’s press conference that he plans to issue an executive order enforcing the CDC guidelines and urges citizens to avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants where large groups tend to gather, but to utilize drive-through, pickup and delivery options instead.
At the municipal level, we urge that Muskogee citizens and businesses, especially eating and drinking establishments follow the CDC guidelines that Gov. Stitt outlined. At this time, closing dining rooms, tap rooms, etc., is a voluntary response but is endorsed by the state and county health departments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a real emergency and the more cases that are confirmed, the more this virus is analyzed, the more it changes the climate of a community. We urge our citizens and businesses to think about this when making decisions on how to navigate their operations,” Miller said.
Muskogee County Health Department is not equipped with tests for COVID-19. Once tests are received, there will be a strict protocol on who can be tested. Following the CDC guidelines in the Muskogee community means keeping those, possibly few, tests received available to those who really need them.
“We know this is a sudden change from anything that is normal and that these changes can be difficult, but we encourage those same practices of personal hygiene, sanitizing surfaces, keeping yourself at home and practicing social distancing. Preventing a community spread means keeping Muskogee safe and healthy.”
