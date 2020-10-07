Muskogee plans to honor veterans with a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center arena.
The Muskogee Veterans Parade will not be held this year because of the risks associated with putting together groups for the parade, as well as concerns for parade spectators, said Joel Everett, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department special projects manager and chairman of the Muskogee Veterans Parade committee.
Everett said the 45-minute ceremony will be similar to past ceremonies. All Muskogee County veterans will receive a special medal honoring their service.
The ceremony will have spaced seating, and face masks will be required.
