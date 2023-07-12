City will pick up tree limbs from June storms

Residents or business owners can get city help clearing tree and brush debris from recent storms, city officials said.
“Our crews are driving up and down each and every street to collect the debris,” City of Muskogee Spokeswoman Tera Shows said.
Crews began clearing debris in west Muskogee on Tuesday. Shows said the city will move to other parts of town as soon as possible. She said the cleanup could take two weeks.
“Most of the tree debris around town is not a direct result of storm damage, but rather a result of cutting that had to be done to restore power after the storm,” she said. “This was a serious imposition for our residents. We are grateful to the City Council for recognizing this problem and declaring an emergency, allowing us to help residents with this issue.”
The Council declared the emergency July 6 in response to the June 17-18 storm, which left hundreds without power. Power restoration resulted in massive amounts of tree limbs on private property, Shows said. Any property within the city limits is eligible for debris removal.
Kristy Stopp, who lives on 23rd Street, said OG&E crews cut trees along her property during the storm. She said the utility told her she was responsible for clearing the debris.
According to the OG&E website, OG&E crews will take vegetation debris to the customer’s curb, but it is the customer’s responsibility to dispose of the storm debris.
On Wednesday morning, tree limbs lined Stopp’s curb and the curb across the street.
Shows said the city will clear debris for anyone left with large amounts of tree debris from the June storm.
“Homeowners can help by making sure all the tree debris is left close to the curb,” Shows said. “They do not need to call our office, unless they need special assistance to get their debris to the curb.”
The crews also are removing tree limbs from city ditches to improve storm drainage, Muskogee Public Works Director Mike Stewart said.
The City of Muskogee is working with Custom Tree Care (CTC) to the clear the debris.
The city’s brush and limb drop-off site at 40th and Denver streets will remain open to the public, until the clean-up process is complete, Shows said.
