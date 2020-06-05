City workers received a nice surprise Friday morning.
The Salvation Army brought doughnuts to the Muskogee Municipal Building, the Muskogee Police Station, the Muskogee Fire Department downtown station and several other venues in honor of National Donut Day.
The Salvation Army Donut Girls began what would become National Donut Day during World War I to boost the morale of soldiers, serving nearly 900 donuts a day and conducting church services on 26 battlefronts.
Lt. Charles Smith, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Muskogee, said National Donut Day began in 1938 in Chicago.
“The doughnuts today were donated by places like Walmart, Chandler Road Donuts — those kind of places,” Smith said.
Smith said that the delivery stops were made aware in advance of the tasty treats arriving, but there were still some surprised workers when Smith, his son Clay and Chris Reeder, the Salvation Army’s youth pastor, showed up at 8 a.m. with the doughnuts.
One person that made his way into the City Hall lobby for a sample was Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller.
“This was not expected, very kind,” Miller said. “The Salvation Army is great for our community. I appreciated them showing up this morning.”
Marsha Wiseman, office assistant for Miller and Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston, was the first one down to greet the delivery personnel.
“Once word gets out, they’ll come flying in here for the doughnuts,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful. We don’t get treats in here very often for the city workers.”
From there, Smith and his crew went around the corner to the police station. MPD Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin and Police Officer James Hamlin greeted everyone and were more than happy to relieve the gentlemen of his packages.
“We need to take these quickly,” James Hamlin said. “We don’t want anyone else to find out they’re here.”
