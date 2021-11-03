Civic Center solar panels reach benchmarks

Electricity generated by an array of solar panels mounted on top of Muskogee Civic Center hit benchmarks identified when city councilors approved the green-initiative project, officials said.
General Manager John Cruz said during the first six months of service those benchmarks "were hit," with the 820-panel array generating from 40% to 60% of the facility's daily needs on average. In addition to the monthly savings on the facility's electric bill, the solar panels avoided 194 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions — the equivalent of 107,212 tons of coal that was not burned.
"Yes, those were hit, and we have other factors that we added to that," Cruz said, citing energy savings projects also undertaken at the facility. "We have changed a lot of things — a lot of our lights to LED, including the arena and the outdoor lights — so those also play a factor."
Steps like those could determine whether the goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels will be achieved. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its most recent report, contends this goal can be achieved, but it will require transformational change that comes at a pace more rapid than what has been realized to date.
World leaders are gathering this week in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th Conference of Parties meeting (COP26) to discuss climate change. The goal of the COP process is to build an international framework for reducing carbon pollution and limiting warming to well below 2°C, preferably no more than 1.5°C.
The State of Climate Action 2021, a new report from World Resources Institute, examines progress toward achieving the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. It identifies critical steps that must be taken in order to meet the 2030 target of cutting carbon emissions by half and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
WRI, a nonprofit global research center, reports the pace of progress toward 2030 benchmarks is occurring at levels below what is considered to achieve the stated objectives. But there are areas where "change is heading in the right direction at a promising pace."
Renewable energy as a share of electricity generation and overall capacity is expanding faster than analysts predicted — global solar energy generation exceeded 550 terrawatt-hours in 2018, an amount the International Energy Agency expected would be reached by 2030. The exponential growth of solar energy applications could help fill some of the gaps in areas where the pace of advancement is slower.
History shows the adoption rate for new technology often accelerates as performance improves and prices fall. WRI reports solar photovoltaic costs reached a tipping point in 2015 that accelerated the growth of solar, and by 2021 the cost of new solar and wind projects fell below what it cost to operate even the cheapest and least sustainable coal-powered plants already operating.
Falling costs, coupled with available tax credits, motivated city councilors' investment in renewable power at the Civic Center. Their $480,800 investment — after an $80,000 tax credit is deducted from the cost — is expected to produce enough electricity on average to reduce the average monthly cost of powering the facility by more than half and produce a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million during a 25-year period.
City Manager Mike Miller said data for the first six months appear promising. But he said it is too early to determine whether solar energy is something that can be replicated with similar success at other city facilities.
"We'd obviously like to have it kind of a full year before we know for sure because we're going to get better performance from the package during certain months, and we may also have different demand during certain months," Miller said. "So far, we've been very satisfied, and we are looking at that as we go forward — there may be places that may have a little less return but still be the right thing to do."
Miller said while finances will weigh into any decision for future solar projects, the Civic Center project sets the tone for Muskogee as being an innovator.
"It shows that we're a community that's looking to the future — that we're not a city that's thinking about how things have always been done," Miller said. "Muskogee has a great tradition in history, but also has a bright future that may look a little different than that history, but we're going full steam ahead into that brighter future."
