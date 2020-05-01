Retrofitting Muskogee Civic Center with an array of solar panels will not only capture and convert the sun's rays to a sustainable source of energy, some believe the move will catch the attention of site consultants helping businesses find sites to expand or relocate.
Dan Morris, president of Advantage Controls, said the installation of a 300 kWh solar system that powers a steel fabrication company he founded in 2011 has proven to be popular among prospective customers. Morris said the city could reap similar benefits by going solar.
"One of the things I really think is important for the city — I have said this ever since I installed mine — is the publicity it brings you is invaluable," the president and chief executive officer of Advantage TerraFab LLC said. "We have actually got new customers because of the solar array on our roof."
Morris said he believes the move toward solar "puts us ahead of some other cities working on economic development." The concept, he said, is that those who are assessing sites to determine whether they meet a company's relocation or expansion needs will see Muskogee as "progressive enough to recognize solar is a good idea and practical" and cost effective.
City councilors approved the lease-purchase and installation of an 820-panel array capable of producing 300 kWh, a $480,800 investment after an $80,000 tax credit is deducted from the cost. The system is expected to produce enough electricity on average to reduce the average monthly cost of powering the facility by more than half and produce a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million during the next 25 years.
Administrators and city councilors discussed solar options during the budgeting process more than a year ago and included $260,000 in the fiscal year 2020 budget for down payment. Since then, assessments of several municipal buildings were conducted to determine which sites would be best suited for the city’s first major solar project.
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said several city-owned buildings were evaluated for the project, but the Civic Center was considered best for the city's first step toward solar because of the quick return of the initial investment. He said it is likely solar panels will be installed on other facilities if this project proves to be as successful as a similar system that powers Advantage TerraFab, which is located at the Muskogee Industrial Park.
Morris told a group of manufacturers gathered for an event about a year ago the array of solar panels that powers the 65,000-square-foot steel fabrication shop reduced the costs of electricity by two-thirds. He said the company's projected savings during the first six and a half years will be enough to pay for a system that has a 30-year warranty.
ArrowPoint Solar, based in Nixa, Missouri, shows the array of panels should produce enough electricity to save taxpayers an average of $3,611 each month. Garvin said it presently costs about $6,626 a month on average to power the Muskogee Civic Center — the monthly savings will be used to pay the balance of the costs during a 69-month no-interest lease-purchase agreement.
“We can either pay for electricity or the solar system,” Garvin said. “The difference is after 69 months we will be paying for the the solar system instead of the electricity.”
ArrowPoint Solar will maintain and monitor the system as part of the lease-purchase agreement, Garvin said. And the system, which is expected to take 30 to 40 days to install once the project gets underway, will be owned by the city.
