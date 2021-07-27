Civil Air Patrol youth learn leadership and aerospace at summer encampment

CAMP GRUBER – Civil Air Patrol adult and cadet members from around the country descended upon Camp Gruber, an Oklahoma Army National Guard training facility in Muskogee on July 24. Over 120 members are in attendance at the wing’s eight-day annual training encampment.
Civil Air Patrol summer encampments serve as leadership laboratories. It offers cadets the opportunity to further develop leadership skills under the careful supervision of highly trained adult leaders. Additionally, cadets are offered the opportunity to explore the aerospace sciences and related careers, commit to a habit of regular exercise and solidify their moral character.
“Encampment is one of the most formative experiences a cadet can and should have,” said Cadet Capt. Sydnie Burrus, who is serving as cadet commander for this year’s event. “You learn a lot about who you are, as a follower and a leader.”
Cadet command is the ultimate challenge for a cadet officer. It is an enormous test of leadership skill, especially one’s ability to articulate a vision and point all cadets toward meaningful goals. The position stands at the epicenter of the encampment: the cadet commander is the most visible cadet, a role model for the entire cadet corps, and the liaison between the senior staff and the cadet staff.
“We are going to have a fantastic encampment,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Welch, this year’s encampment commander and senior officer in charge of the weeklong event. “We have a lot of leadership exercises and aerospace activities scheduled, like model rocketry where we will build and launch rockets into the sky. The two things I am really excited about are the obstacle course on the 29th and the orientation flight day scheduled for the 30th.”
Civil Air Patrol’s orientation flight program, part of its Youth Aviation Initiative, gives cadets the chance to take the controls and fly the aircraft. In fiscal year 2020 (under the restricted operating environment of the COVID pandemic), CAP, AFROTC, and AFJROTC cadets flew a combined total of 19,184 orientation flights.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees.
Today’s Civil Air Patrol may look different, but its core remains the same. It continues to support America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power. In its Total Force role, the Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions.
To learn more about Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing, visit okwg.cap.gov.
