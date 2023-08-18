TULSA — Clarehouse announced today that 10 nursing students across Oklahoma received a total of $19,000 in scholarships from The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships, a scholarship program created in memory of a Muskogee nurse to support students who are committed to best practice end-of-life care across the healthcare continuum. This is the second award year of the program.
With a 1.25% increase of $20 million in federal and private student loan debt from 2022 to 2023, the total student loan debt in the US has reached $1.77 trillion. Because of this, scholarship programs like The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships are greatly needed to support student education. This year, the program awarded 10 scholarships to winners enrolled at seven academic institutions throughout Oklahoma—The University of Tulsa, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Oral Roberts University, The University of Oklahoma, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Connors State College and Tulsa Technology Center—with one practical nursing student receiving a $1,000 scholarship and nine nursing students receiving $2,000 scholarships.
“[The scholarship] helps so much. I am not able to work as much as I could before these intense practical nursing classes. I am a mom of three, in school full time and working weekends so every penny counts, especially with the cost of tuition,” said Genie LeFlore, nursing student at Tulsa Technology Center.
The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships is an annual award program. Students are invited to submit applications and supporting documents March 1 through May 31 annually on the website, clarehouse.org.
“We support nursing education as an extension of the mission of Clarehouse, as we envision a loving community where all people have the care they need at life’s end and no one walks their final days alone”, said Kelley Scott, Executive Director.
The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships was established in 2022 in memory of Sue Holloway, honoring her commitment to education, her love of nursing and her dedication to helping others achieve their goals with help from their community. The initial gift in Holloway’s memory was given by the Holloway Family.
Clarehouse embraces death and dying as a normal part of life and provides, at no cost to guests and families, the support people need to make the most of every moment. Clarehouse has a reputation for excellence and commitment to being a best practice organization that has made them a strong community partner across the continuum of health care in their region.
If you would like more information about the scholarship, please contact Britni Smith at 918-893-6150 or email at bsmith@clarehouse.org.
