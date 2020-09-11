Claremore man injured in crash involving Muskogee man

A Claremore man who was suspected of driving under the influence was injured when he stopped his vehicle in the outside lane of Interstate 44 and was struck from behind by a Muskogee man, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Ethan Egleston, 30, was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, approximately 6 miles west of Adair in Mayes County. Egleston was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and was stopped in the outside lane for an unknown reason. Matthew Smith, 21, of Muskogee, was driving a 2020 Ford Transit and was cleaning his glasses when he struck the rear of the Silverado, forcing it into the inside lane. The Silverado was then struck by a 2020 Freightliner driven by Manuel Cazares, 34, of San Diego, California. Egleston was not wearing a seat belt, but the other drivers were, the report states.
