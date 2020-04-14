Clean home to combat COVID-19

Michael Watson know something about cleaning homes.
That's why Watson, the owner of Hillbilly Custom Floors and Cleaning in Park Hill, emphasizes hygiene at home during the pandemic. He started the business in March, but has been in the home cleaning business for 10 years.
"My business has picked up 10 percent from what I have been doing since the virus," he said. "My thoughts are that you need to clean your house every day."
Watson recommends cleaning liquids that include broad range sanitizer made by Mr. Clean that can be purchased at Family Dollar Store along with Microban, Clorox Wipes and Pine Glo that can be found at Walmart.
"You need to get cleaners that are EPA approved," he said. "Always look on the back of the bottle, and it will say the chemical will clean 99.9 percent of germs that include the coronavirus and Wuhan virus."
"You'll want to clean sinks and countertops in the kitchen as well as bathtubs. If you sit at your desk, you need to sanitize by wiping your pens or where you touch."
Meanwhile, Amy Sanderson, a registered nurse for 15 years, also said it's important to practice hygiene at home by cleaning the areas that get touched the most.
"That could be the TV remote, light switches or faucets," she said. "People tend to handle them with dirty hands. They don't think about their phones."
Sanderson also has recommendations for those who wear a mask at home.
"People think if they have their mask they're ready to go, but that's not always the case," she said. "If your mask has ties or elastic that goes around the ear, that is the least contaminated part of the mask. You don't want to touch the cloth part that's covering your face because that's more to protect others from you."
And, if someone is sick in the home, Sanderson said to keep them from others in the family.
"You don't want everybody on the touch and somebody starts coughing," she said.
Sanderson also has advice to those who wear contact lenses: try wearing eye glasses instead.
"If you wear glasses, it will cut down on touching your face,." she said. "We make involuntary contact with our face an average of 20 times an hour."
Watson also offers one more piece of advice when it comes to hygiene in the home.
"The best tip I can give is to stay inside as much as possible and don't get out unless it's absolutely necessary that you do it," he said.
Hygiene at home tips
Janitorial service owner Michael Watson and registered nurse Amy Sanderson offer the following tips for hygiene in the home:
• Make sure you wipe down things you use a lot, such as the TV remote, telephone or doorknobs.
• If you wear gloves, change them out each time you use them.
• If you wear contacts, consider wearing glasses to keep you from touching your face.
