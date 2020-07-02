What began as a painful example of racism to a Muskogee man is leading to educating employees of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and improving their relationship with the community.
Emmanuel Smith said a DHS case worker used a racial slur three times while doing a wellness check at his home in January, using the “N” word within hearing distance of his wife and children.
“I have a child with another lady and since the child comes over to my house, they do a wellness check at both of the parents’ houses,” Smith said. “She went through the house and interviewed my kids and then sat down and had an interview with me.”
It was during the check that Smith said the worker used the slur.
“One of the questions that led to that was she asked me if I have any issues,” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, you know I have some anxiety,’ well that’s because I’m 6-feet-3 and 330 pounds. She goes off into a big rant about how racism doesn’t exist where she’s from and she doesn’t see color, and then she openly used the word three times. She said, ‘We say the word (slur) all the time.’ I was blown away.”
On Thursday, Oklahoma DHS Director Justin Brown called Smith to apologize for the worker’s conduct. He also told Smith he wants to implement change within the department and expand the training of DHS employees.
“We want to double down on building a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion,” Brown said. “We’re building a framework for what that means. It’s not just conversation for the public, or just a slogan — it actually means something.”
In a statement sent to the Phoenix, Brown elaborated on the steps he wants the department to take in achieving his goals. Included in these steps is “Council of Voices” — a group of 20-30 individuals that Brown says “represent a variety of underrepresented communities.”
“It will have representatives from just about every racial and ethnic background — LGBT community, voice of the homeless, those who are food insecure, victims of the criminal justice system, voice of the youth — just a variety voices,” Brown said. “Most of the time those voices are never heard, they never have a seat at the table when these massive programs are being developed.
“It’s really going to inform us as to the impact the programs that we operate on the communities at large.”
Brown also asked Smith if he could be one of those voices, not only to the community but to DHS employees.
“It’s really bringing in people who have engaged with our system,” Brown said. “Whether that’s child welfare, development disability services or aging services. Bring those people in, really work with them — listen to the concerns that they have, if they feel they were treated differently and elevating the voice of the customer.
“I’m looking for people who can be the voice of people we serve.”
Smith was very appreciative that Brown took the time to talk with him and to offer him the opportunity to help by being part of a change.
“I’m from a single-parent home setting,” Smith said to Brown during the phone conversation. “I think what you’re doing is a step in the right direction, because whenever you’re speaking to your African-American clients, they grew up in their home settings, eight times out of 10 was a lot different than their other employees’ home settings.”
Brown also took the time to apologize on behalf of the department as to the conduct of the worker and why it took so long.
“I just found out about this at 2 p.m. Wednesday,” Brown said. “I absolutely apologize to him. I did it on the phone this morning, I do it now publicly, I apologize for any trauma this has brought up. There are times we can say ‘I’m sorry’ and that means a lot because words do mean a lot, but there’s also action behind it.
“While we are responding and personally apologizing, at the same time we’re also sharing the ways that we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
