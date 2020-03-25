• All Oklahoma Public Schools will be closed until April 6.
• All events scheduled for the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex, Muskogee Civic Center and Papilion have been canceled or postponed.
• AARP Taxaide sites that provide free tax return preparation have been suspended until further notice by the National AARP Foundation. This includes the Muskogee Public Library. Taxpayers who rely on this free service for the preparation of their tax returns can find online Free Return Preparation at www.IRS.gov and select “Do your Taxes for Free.” Several Free programs are listed for taxpayers to select from. It is uncertain when or if the AARP Taxaide Sites will reopen this year.
• Azalea Festival Parade, originally scheduled for April 11, has been canceled.
• Bacone College will extend the online classes to the end of the semester. College activities and events through the end of the semester, including the April 4 Spring Pow Wow, have been postponed. New dates will be announced at a later time. The May 2 commencement remains scheduled as planned, but should it become necessary to postpone, the college will notify students, faculty, and staff through campus email and on the college’s website, www.bacone.edu.
• Cherokee Nation museums, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will temporarily close beginning Tuesday. Temporary operational shutdowns include the Cherokee National History Museum, Cherokee National Prison Museum, Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, John Ross Museum and Cherokee Heritage Center.
• Cruizaders Car Show has been canceled.
• Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging service area has its closed onsite dining rooms. Elder Oklahomans who typically attend a congregate meal program at one of these nutrition center sites can still come to the centers for their meal, and senior center staff or volunteers will bring the meals to the seniors in their cars.
• Eastern Oklahoma Library System: All branches are closed until further notice.
• Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee has been postponed until May 1.
• Exchange Club of Muskogee’s Chili Cook-Off has been postponed until a later date.
• The Five Civilized Tribes Museum has closed until further notice. Art Under The Oaks competitive art show has been canceled.
• Flower Power Bike Ride scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber’s annual banquet which was to take place March 26, to June 4.
• Honey Springs Battlefield’s “Women During Civil War” program postponed until a date to be announced. Other programs scheduled for March 28 and April 4 are going forward as planned.
• Honor Heights Park Papilion has postponed its Open House, originally set for March 28. No date has been set. The Papilion Garden Market, set for May 2, has been canceled for 2020.
• Junior Achievement has postponed its JA Muskogee Las Vegas Bowl, originally set for April 23 to June 25.
• Muscogee (Creek Nation) has ordered the discontinuation of chartered community and large group gatherings, suspension of elderly nutrition communal meals, and cancellation of employee work travel. MCN Department of Health has established a COVID-19 information line: (918) 758-3550 Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
• Muscogee Indian Community is suspending all community-based activities until further notice. Notice will be provided when normal conditions resume.
• Muskogee County Rural Water District 5’s annual Health Fair has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
• Muskogee Senior Center is closing until further notice.
• Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center has closed until further notice.
• Muskogee Teen Center has closed until further notice.
• Muskogee Run scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.
• Northeastern State University is canceling or postponing all public events through April 5. This will include the Let’s Hang On Sequoyah Institute Event. Campuses to open on Monday on a restricted basis.
• Oklahoma Historical Society has closed all OHS Museums, historic sites and affiliates until March 31. Area sites include the Fort Gibson Historic Site, Honey Springs Battlefield and Hunter’s Home. Events scheduled at these sites have been canceled or postponed through April 14.
• Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony set for March 28. The board will work with inductees to set a new date.
• Parkinson Support Group meetings are canceled until further notice.
• Roxy Theater has suspended its Tuesday night movie showings until the end of March.
• Saint Paul United Methodist Church has postponed its Wednesday night Dinner Church activities until April 15.
• Social Security. All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday. However, they are still able to provide critical services. The secure online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
• Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with the 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15. Special Olympics Inc., has recommended all accredited programs cancel events through the end of May.
• The Barracks grand opening ceremony, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to April 4.
