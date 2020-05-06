• Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) meeting scheduled for May 14 is canceled. The June 11 meeting in the park is still scheduled. Information: (918) 781-2634.
• AARP Taxaide sites have been suspended until further notice by the National AARP Foundation. This includes the Muskogee Public Library. Taxpayers who rely on this free service for the preparation of their tax returns can find online Free Return Preparation at www.IRS.gov and select “Do your Taxes for Free.” Several Free programs are listed for taxpayers to select from.
• All events scheduled for the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex, Muskogee Civic Center and Papilion have been canceled or postponed.
• Bacone College will extend the online classes to the end of the semester. College activities and events through the end of the semester, including the Spring Pow Wow, have been postponed. New dates will be announced at a later time. www.bacone.edu.
• Cherokee Nation museums, casinos, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will remain suspended until further notice.
• Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging service area has its closed onsite dining rooms. Elder Oklahomans who typically attend a congregate meal program at one of these nutrition center sites can still come to the centers for their meal, and senior center staff or volunteers will bring the meals to the seniors in their cars.
• Eastern Oklahoma Library System: All branches are closed until further notice.
• Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee has been postponed until September.
• Five Civilized Tribes Museum has closed until further notice.
• Fort Gibson Genealogical and Historical Society has canceled all events and meetings until further notice.
• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce postponed the chamber’s annual banquet to July 30.
• Junior Achievement has postponed its JA Muskogee Las Vegas Bowl to June 25.
• Muscogee (Creek Nation) has ordered the discontinuation of chartered community and large group gatherings, suspension of elderly nutrition communal meals, and cancellation of employee work travel. MCN Department of Health has established a COVID-19 information line: (918) 758-3550 Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
• Muscogee Indian Community is suspending all community-based activities until further notice. Notice will be provided when normal conditions resume.
• Muskogee Senior Center closed until further notice.
• Muskogee Teen Center has closed until further notice.
• Oklahoma Historical Society has closed all OHS Museums, historic sites and affiliates through May 31. Area sites include the Fort Gibson Historic Site, Honey Springs Battlefield and Hunter’s Home. Events scheduled at these sites have been canceled or postponed.
• Northeastern State University River City Players 2020 summer performance season has been canceled.
• Oklahoma Renaissance Festival, usually held through May, has been canceled.
• Parkinson Support Group meetings are canceled until further notice.
• Splash pads, playgrounds, basketball courts, restrooms at all Muskogee parks are closed to the public. Tennis courts and skate parks are open, but social distancing is recommended.
• Social Security. All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service. However, they are still able to provide critical services. The secure online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
• Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with the 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15. Special Olympics Inc., has recommended all accredited programs cancel events through the end of May.
