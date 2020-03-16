• Cherokee Nation will suspend casino and hotel operations from 11:59 p.m. Monday through March 31.
• First Baptist Church of Muskogee has canceled all on-campus activities, including Wednesday night and Sunday night activities, until further notice. The Community First Center food pantry will remain open.
• Muskogee Garden Club meeting scheduled for Thursday at Blossoms is canceled.
• Muskogee Public Library has canceled all programming and meeting reservations until April 16. The library will continue general operations.
• Oklahoma Democratic Party Central Committee met and decided to cancel the Presidential Preferential Convention previously scheduled for April 4.
• Oklahoma Historical museums and sites closed through March 30. All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through April 14. Oklahoma History Conference, which was scheduled for April 22–24, 2020, at the Sequoyah Lodge near Wagoner has been canceled.
• Oklahoma’s Senior Day at the Capitol event, originally scheduled for March 30 at the State House Chamber in Oklahoma City, has been canceled.
