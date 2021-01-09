NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees' (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14, as a virtual Zoom meeting. Instructions for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all NARFE members. The virtual program will be given by the president of the group. Information: (918) 351-4605.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends
Jan. 11 — The “ Sew-N-Sew” group will meet at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Come and work on the group quilt project or bring your own project. A half-price burger run to Boom-a-Rang will be available for lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.