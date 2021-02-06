Muskogee New Friends
Feb. 8 — The “Sew-n-Sew” group will be meeting at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church to work on the club quilt. A half-price burger run will be available for lunch. For more info, call Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
Feb. 12 — The New Friends General Meeting will be at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Refreshments will be served prior to the meeting. For more info, call Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11, with Carrie Keene, certified athletic trainer, discussing nutrition and exercise, meeting will be held at FitHappens Fitness Studio, 3300 Chandler Road. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/questions: (918) 781-2634.
