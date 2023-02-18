Daughters of the American Revolution
Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Grant Foreman Room of the Muskogee Public Library. Jonita Mullins, local historian, will present a program on Alice Robertson, whose many accomplishments included being the second woman to serve in the United States Congress.
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
Information: Mary Downing, Chapter Regent, (918) 869-7891.
• • •
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Feb. 10 — Renee Tyrell and Phyllis Hearn were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; Flora DeBartolo and Linda Stearns, third; and Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, fourth.
Feb. 13 —Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns were first; Joan Jones and Dean Cousparis, second; and Fran Martin and Margaret Kymes, third.
