Fort Gibson Genealogy and Historical Society
The Fort Gibson Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson. The keynote speaker will be Jim Harmon. He will recall some early times of the town of Fort Gibson, which is the oldest town in Oklahoma. He also will answer questions regarding the facts and myths you may have regarding Fort Gibson. All members (past and present) are urged to attend this meeting which promises to be lively and a lot of fun. Bring your questions and be prepared to participate in this meeting.
All visitors are welcome. If transportation is needed, contact Marcia, (918) 781-9883 or Blanche, (918) 203-5040.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Feb. 17 — Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second; Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell, third;
Santa McWilliams and Marcia Owens, fourth.
Feb. 20 — Frank Morgan and Stephen Bradley were first; Santa McWilliams and Van Odom, second; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell, third.
The Bridge Club meets and noon Mondays and Fridays at at the Senior Station, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave..
