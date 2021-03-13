Daughters of the American Revolution
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually with Zoom at 1 p.m. March 20. Mayor Marlon Coleman will lead a discussion to honor Women’s History Month and Black History Month. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Plan to attend, as they discuss plans and projects for 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
Muskogee New Friends
March 17 — The “3rd Wednesday Group” will meet at 10:15 a.m. at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., for breakfast. After eating, they will move to Pat Adams home for dominoes. Drinks and dessert will be provided by Pat. Information: Pat, (918) 680-1426.
