Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Muskogee Green Country Duplicate Bridge club will resume its Monday and Friday meetings on April 2 at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive, at 12:30 p.m. However, the meeting on April 2 will begin at 11:30 a.m. as we will serve lunch. COVID vaccination will be required. Please bring a mask. The fee will be $3 to include lunch. No partners will be needed, as we will draw for partners (this day only). Starting April 5, the time will be 12:30 p.m., and a partner will be needed. If you are not contacted regarding the April 2 meeting and wish to attend, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098 so lunch can be arranged.
Muskogee New Friends
March 22 — “Sew-N-Sew” will be meeting for quilt work at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Will make a half-price burger run to Boom-a-Rang for lunch at noon. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918)683-0859.
March 26 — Cards and games group will meet at Cowboy’s BBQ at 11:30 a.m. Lunch orders will be ordered individually, and reservations are required. For bridge information, call Thelma Terrill, (918) 687-6128. For chicken foot information, call June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
