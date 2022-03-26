Muskogee New Friends Club
March 28 — The “Sew-n Sew” group will be meeting at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 10 a.m. Come to work on the quilt or bring your own project. Enjoy hand work. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
March 30 — It’s a 5th Wednesday, so it’s time for “Meet and Greet." The group will go to the Amish Country Restaurant, 2410 N. 32nd St., at noon. Good food, and you can do a little shopping. Information: June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.